POLL | Was Motsoaledi insensitive by saying 'ARVs are not Panado'?

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has expressed concern over the police’s decision to send antiretroviral (ARV) medication to illegal miners trapped underground in Stilfontein in the North West.
Police received a request for the medication from the miners.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Motsoaledi said the health department was not informed about the decision, adding chronic medication was not provided without a prescription.
“The department does not provide anybody with any medication. We developed policies and the issue of you getting medication is between you and your doctor,” he said.
“First, a doctor must diagnose you and prescribe for you. ARVs are not Panado, they are not over-the-counter medication. They go from a doctor to a patient, or from a nurse to a patient after particular policies and standards. They are not just distributed like food or water or vitamins.”
The police have announced plans to send ARV medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground in the Stilfontein mine. The decision came after authorities received a plea from the miners, written in Zulu, requesting ARVs on Monday.
