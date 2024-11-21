Prasa disputes independent engineer's findings on Siyangena valuation

Makanda said the agency was engaging with its legal and technical teams to ensure that the final valuation process adhered to the court’s directives and reflected the true value of the works delivered.
“We remain steadfast in protecting the public interest and upholding transparency in this matter,” she said in a statement.
The Sunday Times reported that the contract was set aside by the Pretoria high court with costs in October 2020. The court ordered that an independent engineer be appointed to calculate just and equitable compensation to either Siyangena or Prasa. Siyangena appealed the ruling but lost in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in November 2022.
Makanda said the October 2020 judgment was prescriptive on what should be excluded from value, with the most relevant prescripts being that “the works were far beyond budget which meant that what originally was contemplated had to be adjusted to meet budget. In addition, uncontrolled variations could be brought about to benefit unscrupulous people”.
“People who are complicit in maladministration, impropriety or corruption should not be permitted to profit from an unlawful tender ... they cannot now seek to gain from these agreements in respect of the contract rates, for it would clearly amount to the respondent profiting from unlawful agreements.”
Prasa said Siyangena was found by the high court to have been “complicit to the corruption, impropriety and maladministration”.
It said the court's order for an independent engineer to value the work was not intended to give Siyangena back-door access to benefit or profit from an unlawful contract.
“Prasa is challenging Mr Braithwaite’s valuation approach because it relied heavily on project data and invoices provided by Siyangena without adequately scrutinising their veracity or fitness for purpose of the structures created.
“The valuation process undertaken by Mr Braithwaite failed to account for the functional obsolescence and lack of fitness for purpose of the works delivered under the ISAMS project,” said Makanda.
She added these deficiencies undermine the stated value of the project.
Prasa disputes independent engineer's findings on Siyangena valuation
Much of the equipment is no longer operational as it was vandalised
Image: Freddy Mavunda
