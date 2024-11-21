Reception manager plays midwife and delivers baby in hospital lift

A hospital reception manager became an unlikely hero a week ago when she helped deliver a baby in a lift at Melomed Tokai Hospital in Cape Town.
Shahnaz Carolus said she was in her office when she heard a “commotion”.
“I stepped out to find a pregnant woman pacing anxiously, with her husband by her side. They were visibly distressed. I asked what was wrong and the husband told me his wife was in labour.”
Carolus guided the couple to the lift to get them to the maternity ward on the first floor. However, the woman's water broke in the lift.
“When her water broke, I knew we were running out of time. The contractions intensified, and soon the baby's head crowned. I realised the baby wasn't going to wait for us to reach the ward.”
Delayed by mispressed buttons and additional stops, the lift became the unexpected delivery room.
“I told the mother she was doing so well and encouraged her to keep breathing. When the baby emerged, there was a chilling silence. I started blowing air into the baby's face, praying for any sign of life.
“Hearing that first cry was the most incredible sound. It was overwhelming, but I knew we weren't out of the woods yet. I continued to support the mother while the medical team was waiting at the lift,” said Carolus.
In a social post, Melomed Tokai Hospital said once the lift reached the maternity floor, the hospital's nursing team took over.
“Shahnaz remained with the family, offering comfort and encouragement until they were safely settled in the ward.”
“In my 23 years in the medical field I've witnessed countless moments of resilience and strength, but nothing could have prepared me for this,” said Carolus.
“I had no formal training in childbirth but I trusted my instincts and stayed calm. I believe God guided me in that moment. That moment will stay with me forever. I feel incredibly blessed to have been part of something so special.”
The hospital said it was immensely proud of Carolus, “whose courage and compassion turned what could have been a terrifying situation into a life-affirming moment”.
