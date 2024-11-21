South Africa

Teen among nine arrested with 'R240k worth of abalone' in Jeffreys Bay

21 November 2024 - 13:30 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some of the abalone seized by police in Jeffreys Bay.
Some of the abalone seized by police in Jeffreys Bay.
Image: SAPS

A teenager is among nine alleged poachers due in court after police seized abalone worth about R240,000 and diving equipment in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects, aged 17 to 44, were bust on Tuesday by the multidisciplinary Kouga abalone task team including the Humansdorp stock theft unit, K9 unit, law enforcement, department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Paradise Beach neighbourhood watch and private security companies.

The team embarked on an operation targeting known areas for abalone poaching in the Paradise Beach area, said police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy. They observed suspicious vehicles and people moving in an out of the area and pounced once the abalone had been collected for transportation.

The suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase and are expected to appear soon in the Humansdorp magistrate's court.

Police recovered 1,000 units of abalone, diving equipment and two vehicles suspected of being used in the commission of a crime, said McCarthy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants

CapeNature has seized more than 2-million illegally harvested succulent plants over the past three financial years in the Western Cape.
News
1 week ago

Kruger Park's K9 unit devastated as tracker dog is killed by crocodile

The dog was doing a training exercise with its handler, with whom it has been paired for the past eight years
News
3 weeks ago

CSI in the field to help wildlife poaching crisis

Field game rangers and conservation managers will now have forensic kits to help process wildlife crime scenes in an effort to curb poaching
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'ARVs are not Panado': Motsoaledi on police's plan to send medication to ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss ... Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn ... South Africa
  4. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa
  5. 'I will conquer through the cross,' says Mboro amid court battle South Africa

Latest Videos

Thando Mjandana - "Tradito Schermito" - COSÌ FAN TUTTE
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma