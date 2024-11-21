Three Burundians accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl faced additional charges of extortion, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances when they appeared in court in Cape Town.
The trio, aged 30 and 24, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday which heard they allegedly grabbed the minor from Samora Machel, bundled her into a vehicle and drove off.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “They robbed her of her cellphone and raped her. They then contacted her mother and demanded R10,000. The money was not paid or sent to them.
“The state intends to oppose their bail application. The accused remain in custody and cannot be named yet as the case involves a sexual offence.”
The minor was reported missing on November 13.
The case was postponed to November 24 for bail information.
TimesLIVE
Teen 'kidnapping trio' also face charges of rape, extortion and robbery
Image: 123RF/irinavar
Three Burundians accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl faced additional charges of extortion, rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances when they appeared in court in Cape Town.
The trio, aged 30 and 24, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Wednesday which heard they allegedly grabbed the minor from Samora Machel, bundled her into a vehicle and drove off.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “They robbed her of her cellphone and raped her. They then contacted her mother and demanded R10,000. The money was not paid or sent to them.
“The state intends to oppose their bail application. The accused remain in custody and cannot be named yet as the case involves a sexual offence.”
The minor was reported missing on November 13.
The case was postponed to November 24 for bail information.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Kidnapped Gqeberha student freed
Wealthy couple say rape accuser signed ‘sex contract’
Two men arrested in connection with kidnap, robbery of German tourist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos