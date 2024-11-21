Two life terms for man who raped girl, 8, on her way to school on two occasions

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man who raped an eight year-old girl on two separate occasions in 2021 to two life terms.
Lloyd Nyikadzino was taken into custody after a police lineup at an abandoned building in Johannesburg where the victim pointed him as the perpetrator.
On September 17 2021, the minor was raped while walking to school as she passed by the old YFM building in Bertrams. “The accused dragged her into the building where he resided and committed the heinous crime, threatening to harm her further [if she told anyone],” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
The child, however, reported the incident to her mother after returning home. “They attempted to locate the accused but were unsuccessful,” said Mjonondwane, adding the case remained open with the police.
On November 17, Nyikadzino ambushed the girl on her way to school and raped her again. “The girl and her mother contacted the police, who responded promptly,” she said.
Mjonondwane said court preparation for the girl was provided with the help of the Teddy Bear Clinic, which also offered her counselling and support. “Court preparation officer Dineo Theoha also helped by drafting the victim impact statement, which was presented in court to support the aggravation of sentence argument.
“The report revealed that the victim was having difficulty moving forward, and she no longer wants to go outside or play with other children. Her grief has intensified since the passing of her mother,” Mjonondwane said.
Prosecutor Takalani Mafune argued that the accused had exploited a vulnerable child for selfish reasons and that the court needed to protect society by removing himthe accused. “The NPA remains dedicated to supporting victims and combating sexual violence in all its forms,” Mjonondwane said.
