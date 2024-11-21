South Africa

Vodacom has been making money from Makate's 'Please Call Me' without paying him for 24 years: lawyer

Advocate Stuart Scott tells Constitutional Court Vodacom has made an about-turn despite having initially praised the accountant's idea as novel

21 November 2024 - 15:18
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate is opposing Vodacom's leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court. File photo.
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate is opposing Vodacom's leave to appeal in the Constitutional Court. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate's lawyer Stuart Scott told the court Vodacom has been making money from Makate's idea without paying him a penny for his great invention.

Advocate Scott, for Makate, told the Constitutional Court that Vodacom has made an about turn despite having initially praised the accountant's idea as novel and great but did not want to compensate him despite benefiting for 24 years.

“Makate is in court this morning and he's now 48 years old. He is still waiting for his compensation from Vodacom, and they have been using his invention for 24 years,” Scott said.

He said Makate's idea was so brilliant that Vodacom managed to develop it into a product in a few months and rolled it out.

“It [Makate's idea] has been equated to Google ... in other words, it wasn't just a brilliant idea, it was one of the most brilliant ideas that's ever been,” said Scott.

R80m offered to Makate a generous, equitable compensation for his 'Please Call Me' idea, Vodacom tells ConCourt

Vodacom is arguing in the Constitutional Court that the R47m compensation offered to 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate, which now stands at ...
News
5 hours ago

“November 21 2000, that was the day Mr Makate shared his memorandum with Vodacom. He was 24 years old at the time; Vodacom described his idea as the world's first ... described as Africa's five best inventions.”

Makate is opposing Vodacom's leave to appeal a February ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeals which set aside a R47m compensation offer from CEO Shameel Joosub, which Makate had rejected in January 2019.

The apex court is listening to Vodacom's leave to appeal application as the telecommunications giants seek to convince the court to overturn the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), arguing it was vague and unimplementable, among other reasons, as it made Makate liable to compensation amounting to up to R63bn.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn battle reaches ConCourt

'Ridiculous and nonsensical' for Vodacom to spend over R100m on ‘Please Call Me’ case, says Nkosana Makate
News
11 hours ago

‘Please Call Me’ saga: Makate upbeat

Nkosana Makate’s fight for R9.4bn for his invention heads back to the Constitutional Court after eight years.
News
4 days ago

Vodacom says CEO’s offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Makate was reasonable

The long-running dispute has reached the Constitutional Court, where Vodacom is trying to quash a ruling by the SCA that it should make a new offer ...
News
2 weeks ago

Vodacom can afford to pay Please Call Me inventor close to R10bn, Makate's counsel argues to ConCourt

Vodacom had applied for leave to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment, but the legal representative of inventor Nkosana Makate said he only ...
News
1 month ago

ConCourt rejects YeboYethu's bid to enter 'Please Call Me' matter

The special purpose vehicle that holds Vodacom's BBBEE shares — YeboYethu — has failed in its bid to be admitted as a friend of the court in the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'The end is near,' says Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor as R9.4bn ... South Africa
  2. 'ARVs are not Panado': Motsoaledi on police's plan to send medication to ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'My body was saying no, I fell repeatedly': Mia opens up about Miss ... Lifestyle
  4. R80m offered to Makate a generous, equitable compensation for his 'Please Call ... South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A fantastical musical spectacle hits the big screen
MPC interest rate announcement