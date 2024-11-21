South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

21 November 2024 - 10:18 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
1 week ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
3 weeks ago
