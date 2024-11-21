South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Society for Protection of our Constitution in court over illegal miners in Stilfontein

21 November 2024 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the main application from the Society for the Protection of our Constitution concerning the illegal miners stuck underground in Stilfontein, North West.

'ARVs are not Panado': Motsoaledi on police's plan to send medication to illegal miners

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has questioned the police's stated plan to send antiretroviral medication to illegal miners trapped underground ...
News
20 hours ago

Police to provide ARVs to illegal miners in Stilfontein

The police have announced plans to send antiretroviral medication to more than 4,000 illegal miners trapped underground in a Stilfontein mine in ...
News
2 days ago

Humanitarian relief court bid for Stilfontein zama zamas postponed

Application brought by the Society for the Protection of Our Constitution says they are trying to prevent another Marikana massacre
News
1 day ago

Cage to be sent down to rescue Stilfontein illegal miners

Community leader Thembile Botman says mining experts were to start preparing from Tuesday and they were told it would take five to six days for them ...
News
2 days ago

Portfolio committee on Stilfontein: 'Strike a balance between the right to life and the police’s duty'

Mineral and petroleum resources portfolio committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule has emphasised the need to strike a balance between two constitutional ...
Politics
1 day ago
