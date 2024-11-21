Courtesy of SABC News
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the main application from the Society for the Protection of our Constitution concerning the illegal miners stuck underground in Stilfontein, North West.
WATCH LIVE | Society for Protection of our Constitution in court over illegal miners in Stilfontein
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is hearing the main application from the Society for the Protection of our Constitution concerning the illegal miners stuck underground in Stilfontein, North West.
