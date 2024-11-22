South Africa

Bail application for farmer accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty could not proceed

22 November 2024 - 12:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zacharia Olivier, Rudolf de Wet and William Musora appearing in the Polokwane regional court for their bail applications.
Zacharia Olivier, Rudolf de Wet and William Musora appearing in the Polokwane regional court for their bail applications.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The bail application of Limpopo farmer Zachariah Olivier, 60, accused of killing two women and throwing their bodies into a pigsty, could not proceed on Friday due to the unavailability of an advocate.

Olivier was expected to apply for bail in the Polokwane regional court. Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said they could not proceed due to the unavailability of the advocate who was supposed to deal with the bail application on behalf of the defence.

The matter has been postponed to February 18 2025 for Olivier to join the other two accused, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora, in the Mankweng magistrate's court.

The trio are charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Musora also faces a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.

They were arrested after the decomposing bodies of Maria Makgato, 47, and Lucia Ndlovu, 34, were found in a pigsty at a farm in Sebayeng outside Mankweng.

The bodies were found with bullet wounds.

TimesLIVE previously reported Ndlovu’s partner Mabuto Ncube, who was with the women when they went to the farm to collect expired yoghurt, survived the ordeal. He was shot once but managed to flee from the farm to the R81 outside Polokwane where he sought help.

TimesLIVE

Farmer accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty to apply for bail, co-accused no longer applying

Limpopo farmer Zachariah Olivier, 60, appeared briefly in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo trio accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty remanded

The case of a Limpopo farmer and his employees accused of killing two women and throwing their bodies in a pigsty has been postponed to October 2.
News
2 months ago

Limpopo trio accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty remain in custody for now

A statement made to police by one of the accused and a lawyer's request for access to information in the docket took centre stage on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s statement

The bail application of three men accused of killing Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu and allegedly throwing their bodies into a pigsty has been ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  2. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  3. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  4. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma