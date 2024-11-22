South Africa

Dockets burnt as fire breaks out at Barberton police station

No injuries were reported

22 November 2024 - 07:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating the cause of a fire in the archives office at Barberton police station.
Police in Mpumalanga are investigating the cause of a fire in the archives office at Barberton police station.
Image: Supplied

Mpumalanga police are investigating Thursday morning's fire inside the archives office at Barberton police station.

According to police, no injuries were reported. The number of burnt documents is yet to be determined.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said police members noticed smoke coming from the office and immediately alerted authorities. 

“Firefighters were called to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire,” he said.

Acting provincial commissioner of police Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi said: “We cannot at this time link the incident to the recent arrests of four members. That case is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit (the Hawks). We are confident the inquiry will provide clarity on what transpired.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Malaysian man to be publicly caned at mosque for Islamic crime of close proximity

A 42-year-old father of five faces a public caning at a mosque in Malaysia after being convicted of the Islamic crime of 'khalwat', or close ...
News
1 day ago

Four bodies found dumped next to railway line in Dawn Park

The men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead on the scene while two were taken to a local hospital.
News
1 day ago

Construction mafia disrupted projects worth R63bn in five years: Sarupen

The deputy finance minister says the demand for up to 30% of a contract’s value delays critical infrastructure delivery.
Business
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  4. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa
  5. Zama zamas can't expect food to be brought to them 'while evading arrest' South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
What is WikiHouse?