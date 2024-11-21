South Africa

‘I no longer want them in my yard’ — landlord after another child dies from food poisoning

22 November 2024 - 07:57
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gloria Gololo says she rented space to spaza shop owners for 10 years and never experienced any issues until now.
Gloria Gololo says she rented space to spaza shop owners for 10 years and never experienced any issues until now.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Residents in Diepkloof, Soweto are up in arms after a five-year-old boy died after allegedly eating snacks bought from a local spaza shop.

The boy died on Wednesday,

Scores of community members gathered outside the spaza shop on Thursday and demanded the owners be removed. 

Police and crime prevention wardens kept a close watch.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, an inquest docket has been opened.

“According to reports, the child was vomiting and had a runny stomach before being taken to a local clinic where he was declared dead. The cause of death is unknown at this stage, pending autopsy results.

Health and environmental inspectors were at the scene to take samples.

I don't know if it's the love of money but we've been hearing stories from other areas in Soweto about children dying. I took them in and allowed them to operate because I was getting something.
Maria Gololo 

A woman who has been renting out her spaza shop said she was heartbroken and wanted her tenants gone.

Maria Gololo said she had been renting out the space for 10 years for R2,800 a month and had not experienced any issues until now.

“The child is my neighbour. I know his mother and grandmother. Yesterday I heard the child had eaten poison and died. I am shocked by all this,” she said.

Gololo said last week her tenants approached her and asked to give them her ID so they could register the spaza shop.

“I gave it to them. They did give it back but I want them gone. I no longer want them in my yard. I don't know if it's the love of money but we've been hearing stories from other areas in Soweto about children dying. I took them in and allowed them to operate because I was getting something.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a warning to citizens who register spaza shops on behalf of foreigners.
News
16 hours ago

5-year-old dies in Diepkloof in suspected food poisoning incident

A five-year-old boy has died after vomiting and having a runny stomach.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses

Ministers responsible for the national response to incidents of foodborne illnesses are holding a media briefing on Thursday to outline the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  4. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa
  5. Zama zamas can't expect food to be brought to them 'while evading arrest' South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
What is WikiHouse?