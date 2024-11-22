South Africa

Ipid to oppose bail for senior cop who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old son

22 November 2024 - 08:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The accused police officer will make a formal bail application on Friday. File photo.
The accused police officer will make a formal bail application on Friday. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will oppose the bail application by a senior police officer from Welkom in the Free State who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at a local tavern and in their home.

The 30-year-old woman, who is a constable at the same police station as the accused officer, was allegedly strangled and punched in front of her nine-year-old son last Sunday. 

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused police officer has made his first appearance and will make a formal bail application on Friday.

Suping said Ipid will oppose his release on bail due to the seriousness of the charge against him.

The accused officer allegedly went to a local tavern to fetch his girlfriend, but she refused to leave with him as she was with friends. 

Suping said: “The police officer allegedly dragged the complainant out of the tavern, but was stopped by other patrons. However, they later agreed to leave together. When they arrived at home, he (the accused) allegedly assaulted the complainant by strangling and punching her in front of her son.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Malaysian man to be publicly caned at mosque for Islamic crime of close proximity

A 42-year-old father of five faces a public caning at a mosque in Malaysia after being convicted of the Islamic crime of 'khalwat', or close ...
News
1 day ago

Four bodies found dumped next to railway line in Dawn Park

The men had multiple bruises on their bodies and four of them were declared dead on the scene while two were taken to a local hospital.
News
1 day ago

Ruling on former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s appeal for legal aid assistance still pending

The Pretoria High court postponed the corruption case against Richard Mdluli and his co-accused to December 4 2024.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  4. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa
  5. Zama zamas can't expect food to be brought to them 'while evading arrest' South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
What is WikiHouse?