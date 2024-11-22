South Africa

POLL | Is it fair for criminal ‘Mashobane’ to be barred from father Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe’s funeral?

22 November 2024 - 12:18 By TimesLIVE
Convicted criminal William Mbatha or 'Mashobane' has been denied permission to attend the funeral of his late father, football legend Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe. File photo.
Image: Supplied

William Mbatha, a convicted criminal known as the “King of Bling” or “Mashobane”, has been denied permission to attend the funeral of his father, football legend Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe, due to his high-risk status as a prisoner.

Mbatha was sentenced to a total of 123 years, with 35 years running concurrently, at Kokstad maximum prison for crimes including robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammunition, impersonating a police officer and unlawfully wearing a police uniform.

Moripe, a former player for Pretoria Callies and Orlando Pirates, died on November 19 at Kalafong Hospital in Tshwane at the age of 71. In his prime Moripe was one of the most feared midfield maestros in SA football and was often referred to as “Modimo wa Bolo” (the “God of Football”).

In 2009, City Press reported Moripe expressed regret over his relationship with his son, saying: “I failed as a father to look after William and guide him as a parent.”

He also expressed shock and embarrassment after his son made headlines “for the wrong reasons”.

The details of Moripe’s memorial and funeral are yet to be announced.

