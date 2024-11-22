Four security guards were shot — leaving one in a critical condition — while escorting city refuse collection staff providing services at Brown's Farm in Cape Town.
Urban waste management employees have delivered services under security escort for some time in the area due to threats from criminals and demands for protection money to operate safely.
Two of the guards wounded in the attack on Thursday were taken to hospital from the scene — one in a critical condition with multiple wounds to the chest and abdomen. The other two left the area in a refuse collection vehicle and were fetched by ambulance from their depot.
It is yet to be established if the incident was related to extortion attempts.
“These threats and attacks against staff working to uphold the basic rights of our most vulnerable communities must be condemned. Disruptions of services so many depend on for their health and wellbeing are unacceptable,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.
Solid waste services have been withdrawn in the area until further notice, affecting refuse collection in Marcus Garvey, Brown's Farm, Lower Crossroads, Samora Machel, Unathi Bester and Philippi.
Twigg said the city was committed to restoring services while ensuring the safety of employees.
Refuse collection halted after security guards shot and wounded in Cape Town
Unclear if attack related to ongoing extortion in Brown's Farm, Philippi
Image: 123RF/thirathat
