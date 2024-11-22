South Africa

Refuse collection halted after security guards shot and wounded in Cape Town

Unclear if attack related to ongoing extortion in Brown's Farm, Philippi

22 November 2024 - 14:52 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Refuse collection has been temporarily halted in the area where solid waste employees and their security detail came under fire. Stock photo.
Refuse collection has been temporarily halted in the area where solid waste employees and their security detail came under fire. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thirathat

Four security guards were shot — leaving one in a critical condition — while escorting city refuse collection staff providing services at Brown's Farm in Cape Town.

Urban waste management employees have delivered services under security escort for some time in the area due to threats from criminals and demands for protection money to operate safely.

Two of the guards wounded in the attack on Thursday were taken to hospital from the scene — one in a critical condition with multiple wounds to the chest and abdomen. The other two left the area in a refuse collection vehicle and were fetched by ambulance from their depot.

It is yet to be established if the incident was related to extortion attempts.

These threats and attacks against staff working to uphold the basic rights of our most vulnerable communities must be condemned. Disruptions of services so many depend on for their health and wellbeing are unacceptable,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.

Solid waste services have been withdrawn in the area until further notice, affecting refuse collection in Marcus Garvey, Brown's Farm, Lower Crossroads, Samora Machel, Unathi Bester and Philippi.

Twigg said the city was committed to restoring services while ensuring the safety of employees.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four alleged construction mafia members arrested at George Mukhari Hospital site

They are accused of extortion, assaulting the site manager, issuing threats and making unreasonable demands
News
2 days ago

Extortion disrupts toilet cleaning services in parts of Cape Town

Extortionists have disrupted toilet cleaning and maintenance services at informal settlements by demanding a “protection fee” from a contractor in ...
News
3 days ago

Standing ovation for construction boss who refused to negotiate with mafia

Matthew Horwill’s car was struck by a hail of bullets in June, leaving him injured
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  4. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma