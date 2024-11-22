South Africa

Ruling on former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s appeal for legal aid assistance still pending

22 November 2024 - 07:22
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The ruling on former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s appeal against a decision denying him legal assistance is still pending.

The Pretoria high court on Thursday postponed the corruption case against Mdluli and his co-accused to December 4 2024. He will hear the outcome of his internal appeal to Legal Aid SA on the day. This comes after his application for legal assistance was denied. 

After his attorney on record withdrew this month, citing a lack of funds, Mdluli approached Legal Aid SA for assistance.

Mdluli, together with former police service supply chain manager Heine Barnard and CFO Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft relating to the police service’s secret slush fund from the time they were employed by the police service in the crime intelligence service between 2008 and 2012.

The police service denied Mdluli funding in January 2022 and the case was postponed in September that year to October the same year to allow Mdluli to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer.

TimesLIVE

