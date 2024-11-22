South Africa

SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred Nevhutanda

22 November 2024 - 07:19 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Former National Lotteries Commission chair Alfred Nevhutanda is accused of stealing millions meant for non-profit organisations to fund his lavish lifestyle. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is confident President Cyril Ramaphosa will win a case against former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) chair Alfred Nevhutanda, who is accused of stealing millions meant for nonprofit organisations (NPOs) to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Nevhutanda is challenging Ramaphosa's proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate maladministration and awarding of funds to hijacked NPOs by NLC officials from 2014 to 2020.      

The investigations detailed Nevhutanda allegedly using millions from NPOs funded by the NLC to buy himself expensive homes and cars. In September the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze his assets.

This included Nevhutanda's R6.5m Rolls-Royce Phantom, his home in Pretoria worth R3.3m and a R31m property in Wonderboom.

To protect his assets, Nevhutanda is challenging Ramaphosa's proclamation of the investigation at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria.

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi, briefing parliament on the state of investigations in the NLC saga on Thursday, was adamant the state will win the case against Nevhutanda.

“We are satisfied t the proclamation was issued on an appropriate legal basis and we should be able to defend our case in court,” Mothibi said.

In court papers challenging the legality of the probe Nevhutanda argued for the investigation into the affairs of the NLC to be reviewed and set aside. He also wants the court to grant an order preventing the SIU and National Prosecuting Authority from using any of the evidence and documents obtained during the investigation and for all documents and evidence to be returned to the rightful owners.  The SIU is opposing the application on the basis that the NLC is an organ of state.

