Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has been made a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.
“Madonsela was appointed to ICAS by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the remainder of the 2023-2026 term to fill the vacancy left in its quota after the passing of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro,” the Swiss foundation said in a statement on Friday.
Created in 1994, ICAS comprises 22 members with legal backgrounds and manages the administration and finances of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
TimesLIVE
Thuli Madonsela joins international Swiss-based body for sport arbitration
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
