South Africa

Thuli Madonsela joins international Swiss-based body for sport arbitration

22 November 2024 - 13:53 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former public protector and Law Trust Chair in Social Justice and law professor at Stellenbosch University Prof Thuli Madonsela at a conference on good governance in public institutions at the Radisson Conference Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, recently.
Former public protector and Law Trust Chair in Social Justice and law professor at Stellenbosch University Prof Thuli Madonsela at a conference on good governance in public institutions at the Radisson Conference Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, recently.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela has been made a member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“Madonsela was appointed to ICAS by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the remainder of the 2023-2026 term to fill the vacancy left in its quota after the passing of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro,” the Swiss foundation said in a statement on Friday.

Created in 1994, ICAS comprises 22 members with legal backgrounds and manages the administration and finances of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Madonsela, Mkhwebane defend Adetshina's right to compete in Miss SA

Former public protectors Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have stepped into the debate surrounding the nationality of Miss SA contestant ...
News
3 months ago

‘Let us not condemn without evidence’ — Madonsela defends Simelane after VBS allegations

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has called for restraint and due process in light of ongoing scrutiny over the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | ‘White racists need trauma healing’: Thuli Madonsela

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela believes white racists should be helped to heal so that they don’t wound others.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  2. Desiree Liebenberg, wife of alleged ponzi mastermind, denied bail South Africa
  3. Lesufi warns locals against registering spaza shops for foreigners South Africa
  4. ‘No penalties’ grace period for non-vending City Power customers as race to ... South Africa
  5. Bheki Cele says he has received threats since leaving office, including a house ... South Africa

Latest Videos

BAL Season 5 is coming soon!
'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma