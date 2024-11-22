South Africa

WATCH | Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year Sim Tshabalala shares top leadership tips

22 November 2024 - 08:53 By TimesLIVE Video
Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala believes great leaders shine during tough times, not only in good times.

Speaking to Craig Jacobs at the 2024 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies event, Tshabalala, who was named Business Leader of the Year, called the award a humbling experience.

“It is extremely humbling. , It is very exciting.. It reminds me of the importance of the organisation I work for, where we employee 50,500 people in 20 countries around the continent. In that sense it reminds you of the enormity of the tasks at hand,” said Tshabalala

He said a leader must embody these four elements:

  • Know yourself.
  • Have a set of values. 
  • Have a vision.
  • Have a plan you can execute. 

The Business Leader of the Year Award honours individuals who have greatly contributed to the economy. The winner is chosen by CEOs of the previous year’s Sunday Times Top 100 Companies.

