Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala believes great leaders shine during tough times, not only in good times.
Speaking to Craig Jacobs at the 2024 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies event, Tshabalala, who was named Business Leader of the Year, called the award a humbling experience.
“It is extremely humbling. , It is very exciting.. It reminds me of the importance of the organisation I work for, where we employee 50,500 people in 20 countries around the continent. In that sense it reminds you of the enormity of the tasks at hand,” said Tshabalala
He said a leader must embody these four elements:
- Know yourself.
- Have a set of values.
- Have a vision.
- Have a plan you can execute.
The Business Leader of the Year Award honours individuals who have greatly contributed to the economy. The winner is chosen by CEOs of the previous year’s Sunday Times Top 100 Companies.
WATCH | Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year Sim Tshabalala shares top leadership tips
Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala believes great leaders shine during tough times, not only in good times.
Speaking to Craig Jacobs at the 2024 Sunday Times Top 100 Companies event, Tshabalala, who was named Business Leader of the Year, called the award a humbling experience.
“It is extremely humbling. , It is very exciting.. It reminds me of the importance of the organisation I work for, where we employee 50,500 people in 20 countries around the continent. In that sense it reminds you of the enormity of the tasks at hand,” said Tshabalala
He said a leader must embody these four elements:
The Business Leader of the Year Award honours individuals who have greatly contributed to the economy. The winner is chosen by CEOs of the previous year’s Sunday Times Top 100 Companies.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Sunday Times Lifetime Achievement Award 'My most coveted honour' — Reuel Khoza
Standard Bank opens up Mauritius offshore unit to Africa's small to mid-sized businesses
Standard Bank put more than R105bn into green energy in Africa since 2022
Standard Bank aims to raise R250bn to fund renewable energy projects by 2026
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos