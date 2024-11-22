Why the All African Military Games is the biggest sporting event in Africa

The second edition of the All African Military Games (Amga) is the biggest sporting event that brings together the continent’s finest military athletes to showcase their skills, endurance and teamwork.
The first edition of the Amga was held in 1998 in Kenya.
The second edition is being held in Abuja, Nigeria from November 18 to November 30 with military teams from African countries competing for medals.
The event features military personnel from 25 countries, including Nigeria, competing in 19 sporting events such as football, basketball, track and field, badminton, handball, golf and volleyball.
One of the participating countries is Ethiopia, which has one of Africa’s largest active duty forces and a large infantry presence with around 200,000 personnel, supplemented by a large reserve force.
Another country known for its battle-hardened troops is Chad, which has a strong regional influence and has played a significant role in fighting terrorism in the Sahel, will participate in the games.
Known for its substantial military spending, Algeria's well-equipped force with advanced Russian-made tanks, fighter jets and submarines, as well as an established domestic defence industry, is also participating.
The South African National Defence Force, which is a leader in defence technology and has advanced military infrastructure, is participating under the leadership of Brig-Gen Thabo Spampool.
The Kenyan forces, who are active in athletics, leveraging the country’s track running legacy, are competing.
The opening ceremony of the games was held on November 20 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring the event officially open.
The event included performances by Nigerian musicians Timi Dakolo, Yemi Alade, Olamide and D'banj.
President Tinubu called for African military forces to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent.
He emphasised the role of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline and resilience among military personnel.
“Sports not only keep us physically fit but also infuse core values such as integrity, excellence and discipline. When our men and women are fit, they are better equipped to confront the challenges of their duties with resilience and confidence,” he said.
Gen Musa, chief of defence staff of Nigeria, also spoke at the event. He noted the games are not only a celebration of the physical abilities of military athletes but also an opportunity to strengthen bonds between the armed forces of African countries.
He encouraged the 1,625 athletes and officials participating in the games to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship during the competition.
The Amga 2024 is being held under the theme “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports”. The theme reflects the games’ objective of fostering collaboration among African military forces.
The event marks the revival of the Amga tradition, which was first initiated more than 20 years ago in Nairobi.
The games feature athletes from 20 African countries competing in 20 sports.
