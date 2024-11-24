A 12-year-old girl drowned at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday while a man who is believed to have tried to rescue her is reported to still be missing.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on arrival at the scene it was discovered that the girl had reportedly been brought onto the beach unresponsive and a man, believed to be 34 years old, was missing in the surf zone.
It appears the man had attempted to rescue the girl after she was reportedly caught in rip currents but got into difficulties before disappearing in the water. The man and the girl were not related, said the NSRI.
Nicky Whitehead, NSRI Strandfontein station commander, said at 6.45pm on Saturday, the NSRI Strandfontein duty crew and City of Cape Town water rescue network were activated after reports of a drowning in progress at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay.
NSRI Strandfontein rescue swimmers, an NSRI Strandfontein rescue vehicle, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and the Western Cape Government Health EMS responded directly to the scene while NSRI Strandfontein launched the NSRI rescue craft Grand West CSI.
“The girl was transported to hospital, reportedly by private transport, but she was sadly declared deceased on arrival at hospital. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man.
“Police Water Policing and Diving Services, assisted by an EMS Metro Rescue drone search and rescue unit, are continuing an ongoing search.”
NSRI Strandfontein, CoCT lifeguards, Monwabisi Surf lifeguards, EMS Metro Rescue and CoCT Law Enforcement are assisting police divers in the ongoing search, the NSRI said.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased child. Police have opened an inquest docket. Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com
A 12-year-old girl drowned at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday while a man who is believed to have tried to rescue her is reported to still be missing.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on arrival at the scene it was discovered that the girl had reportedly been brought onto the beach unresponsive and a man, believed to be 34 years old, was missing in the surf zone.
It appears the man had attempted to rescue the girl after she was reportedly caught in rip currents but got into difficulties before disappearing in the water. The man and the girl were not related, said the NSRI.
Nicky Whitehead, NSRI Strandfontein station commander, said at 6.45pm on Saturday, the NSRI Strandfontein duty crew and City of Cape Town water rescue network were activated after reports of a drowning in progress at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay.
NSRI Strandfontein rescue swimmers, an NSRI Strandfontein rescue vehicle, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and the Western Cape Government Health EMS responded directly to the scene while NSRI Strandfontein launched the NSRI rescue craft Grand West CSI.
“The girl was transported to hospital, reportedly by private transport, but she was sadly declared deceased on arrival at hospital. Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there remains no signs of the missing man.
“Police Water Policing and Diving Services, assisted by an EMS Metro Rescue drone search and rescue unit, are continuing an ongoing search.”
NSRI Strandfontein, CoCT lifeguards, Monwabisi Surf lifeguards, EMS Metro Rescue and CoCT Law Enforcement are assisting police divers in the ongoing search, the NSRI said.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family and friends of the deceased child. Police have opened an inquest docket. Thoughts, care and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Two boys drown in Sekhukhune after going fishing
Two minors drown in excavation hole
Dozens of children drown during Hindu festival in India
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos