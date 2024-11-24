Three injured in light aircraft crash near Wonderboom Airport

Three people sustained minor injuries when a light aircraft crashed near Wonderboom Airport in Pretoria on Sunday.
Best Care Emergency Medical Service said at 10.28am it had responded to reports of an aircraft crash near the airport.
“Our team located the crash site in a field in the Sinoville/Annlin area. On arrival, we found three individuals on-board the aircraft: the pilot and two passengers. Thankfully, all sustained only minor injuries,” Best Care said in a statement.
It said its advanced life support and cardiac response unit had navigated the difficult terrain to reach the site and provided immediate care.
“The patients were safely transported to the hospital for further evaluation.”
It said the cause of the incident was under investigation
TimesLIVE
