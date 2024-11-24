South Africa

Two women to appear in court for fraudulent Thailand trip

24 November 2024 - 17:50 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two women will appear in court on Monday for allegedly defrauding 80 victims who paid for a trip to Thailand that never materialised. Stock photo.
Two women will appear in court on Monday for allegedly defrauding 80 victims who paid for a trip to Thailand that never materialised. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two women who allegedly defrauded 80 people of R1.9m for a promised trip to Thailand that never happened were arrested in the Western Cape on Friday. 

The women, aged 53 and 59, will appear in the Strand magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. 

“Investigation reveals that between June 2022 and July 2024, a total number of 80 victims saw an advertisement on social media platforms about a trip to Thailand,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said. 

In the advertisement, it was stated each person should pay R26,000, which would include travelling as well as accommodation costs. Almost all the victims paid the required amount as per agreement into the bank accounts of the suspects. 

“When the victims realised that the trip is not going to materialise, they reported it to different police stations across the country as far as Gauteng, the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.” 

The cases were centralised in the Western Cape and on completion, the suspects were interviewed and unable to provide a satisfactory explanation of what had happened to the money. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Batohi has become poster child of the failure to combat corruption scourge

Ineptitude has eroded NPA's credibility and given ammunition to those implicated in wrongdoing to undermine it to get off the hook, writes Barney ...
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Hawks are circling former SAA board member Kwinana

Alongside Dudu Myeni she was accused by the Zondo commission of causing sustained damage to the airline.
News
18 hours ago

Ruling on former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s appeal for legal aid assistance still pending

The Pretoria High court postponed the corruption case against Richard Mdluli and his co-accused to December 4 2024.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eskom extends deadline for electricity meter upgrade South Africa
  2. SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred ... South Africa
  3. More than 600,000 vehicle licence discs to expire by end of November news
  4. Trevor Noah pays tribute to Rafael Nadal’s tennis legacy as the icon announces ... South Africa
  5. ‘I no longer want them in my yard’ — landlord after another child dies from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Queer | Official Trailer HD | A24
Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+