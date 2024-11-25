A 25-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking as a result of police operationalised intelligence.
According to the police, the suspect had just landed from São Paulo in Brazil when he was arrested.
Police spokesperson Lt- Col Amanda van Wyk said drugs worth more than R1.8m were seized.
“He was found in possession of more than three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body which was later confirmed to be cocaine with an estimated value of R1.8m,” she said.
In October and November, about 14 alleged drug mules were arrested, with police having arrested at least one suspect a week in October.
TimesLIVE
Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport
Image: Supplied
A 25-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking as a result of police operationalised intelligence.
According to the police, the suspect had just landed from São Paulo in Brazil when he was arrested.
Police spokesperson Lt- Col Amanda van Wyk said drugs worth more than R1.8m were seized.
“He was found in possession of more than three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body which was later confirmed to be cocaine with an estimated value of R1.8m,” she said.
In October and November, about 14 alleged drug mules were arrested, with police having arrested at least one suspect a week in October.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Drug mule rushed to hospital after passing 117 'bullets' of cocaine
'Drug mule' carrying more than 20 suspected cocaine bullets in his stomach arrested at OR Tambo
POLL | Is the government doing enough to ensure South Africa is not a drug mule-friendly place?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos