Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport

25 November 2024 - 14:04
The suspect had just landed from São Paulo, Brazil, when he was arrested.
A 25-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Sunday at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking as a result of police operationalised intelligence.

According to the police, the suspect had just landed from São Paulo in Brazil when he was arrested. 

Police spokesperson Lt- Col Amanda van Wyk said drugs worth more than R1.8m were seized.

“He was found in possession of more than three kilograms of drugs wrapped around his body which was later confirmed to be cocaine with an estimated value of R1.8m,” she said.

In October and November, about 14 alleged drug mules were arrested, with police having arrested at least one suspect a week in October.

