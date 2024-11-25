South Africa

CRIME STATS | Murder down 5.8% while rape declines by 3.1%

25 November 2024 - 13:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Image: WERNER HILLS

A range of contact crimes, including murder and rape, saw a decline between July and September.

This was revealed by police minister Senzo Mchunu during the release of the second quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Mchunu also reflected on his first 100 days in office as well as the police's key achievements since the start of the seventh administration.

Speaking ahead of the detailed breakdown of the statistics, the minister said: “Focusing on contact crimes, the statistics indicate that murder decreased by 5.8%, sexual offences by 2.5%, and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 8.8%.

“Additionally, rape decreased by 3.1% while robbery at residential premises and non-residential premises decreased by 1.3% and 21.1%, respectively.”

Contact crime decreased by 3.%, property-related crime saw a reduction of 9.9%, and other serious crime decreased by 3.4%.

Mchunu said 17 community-reported serious crimes also “showed an overall decline of 5.1%” during this period.

“Despite these gains, the persistence of high crime rates underscores the urgency of doubling our efforts in law enforcement, prevention and community involvement.

“Since the inception of the [new] administration, divisions which we have sought to strengthen are our crime intelligence, technology and forensics. In all three, we are not where we should be.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business

With SA’s energy woes having subsided, the water crunch facing Gauteng has been making more headlines
Business
4 days ago

EDITORIAL | Police minister’s language is reckless in a week when so many were victims of crime

Leaders must stop spewing condescending and deflective rhetoric and focus on their mandates — crime prevention and the many other things police do
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Mob justice 'continues to undermine rule of law' in Limpopo, says top cop

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye presented crime stats for the first quarter of the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Primary school pupil in Soweto dies from suspected food poisoning South Africa
  2. 14 illegal miners arrested after resurfacing in Stilfontein South Africa
  3. Eskom extends deadline for electricity meter upgrade South Africa
  4. 12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay South Africa
  5. Two women to appear in court for fraudulent Thailand trip South Africa

Latest Videos

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale| First laps on track
Rivalry Reloaded