South Africa

Flying squad busts driver with 'R4.5m worth of uncut cocaine, Mandrax'

25 November 2024 - 09:47 By TIMESLIVE
Packs of uncut cocaine and Mandrax tablets found in the vehicle.
Image: SAPS

Packages of uncut cocaine and Mandrax worth an estimated R4.5m were seized by police acting on intelligence about a suspicious vehicle in Cape Town at the weekend.

The flying squad were patrolling the gang hotspots of Belhar and Ravensmead on Saturday when they acted on intelligence about a vehicle with dark tinted windows, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

They gave chase and pulled over the vehicle. “Upon inspecting the vehicle, the members discovered two bags wrapped in bubble wrap and a sealed box for which the driver could not account.

“The driver and vehicle were escorted to Ravensmead SAPS where a search of the car and packages was conducted during which it was established that the packages contained 38 plastic bags with 1,000 Mandrax tablets each as well 30 plastic bags with uncut cocaine with an estimated value of R4.5m,” he said.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and detained pending further investigation.

TimesLIVE

