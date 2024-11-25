South Africa

Mom involved in fatal car crash with PSL star yet to be informed of daughter's death

25 November 2024 - 20:49
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Relatives of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela who died after a tragic accident involving a car allegedly driven by soccer player Shaun Mogaila gather at the family home in Thembisa.
Relatives of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela who died after a tragic accident involving a car allegedly driven by soccer player Shaun Mogaila gather at the family home in Thembisa.
Image: SUPPLIED

A woman who was badly injured in a fatal car crash involving Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila in Thembisa last month is out of a coma and wants to know where her daughter is,  but her family is still too concerned about breaking the news to her that the girl died in the accident.

“Whenever she starts asking about her daughter we make excuses or just change the topic. We can't tell her now. The aim is to allow her to heal completely before delivering the news about our little girl,” said her husband Tshepo Kekana. 

On October 30, Keo Mavimbela was driving her daughter Gomolemo and a 13-year-old boy to school when a car belonging to Mogaila crashed into her Hyundai head-on.

Nine-year-old Gomolemo died at the scene while Mavimbela and the boy were rushed to hospital.

“They are recovering very well in hospital,” said Kekana.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old's condition has also improved, but his family said he is currently undergoing physiotherapy as he can't “even take more than eight steps”.

His aunt Mihloti Ndlovu told Sowetan that her nephew does not remember anything from the day of the accident. “When he asks why he's in hospital we tell him it's because he is sick,” she said. 

“The doctors said he is out of danger ... and after he had steel implants in both legs he's been going for physio. He's struggling to walk and we think maybe after the physio he may go back home.”

Mogaila is currently out on R20,000 bail.

He will be back in court on February 4, 2025.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Tears, tributes as girl buried after accident with PSL player

Mother is still in ICU and has still not been told about her daughter’s death.
News
2 weeks ago

I really miss her, says sister of girl, 9, killed by PSL player’s car

Hospitalised mother still not informed of daughter Gomolemo Mavimbela’s death.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Footage of Shaune Mogaila car accident goes viral

Video footage of Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila's car accident has gone viral.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shaun Mogaila’s deadly car crash: victims’ families appeal for help

One child must be buried while the other had to be treated in ICU
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14 illegal miners arrested after resurfacing in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. Eskom extends deadline for electricity meter upgrade South Africa
  3. Primary school pupil in Soweto dies from suspected food poisoning South Africa
  4. Court dismisses bid to compel state to provide emergency relief to Stilfontein ... South Africa
  5. ‘It’s tough down there’: More details emerge on situation at Stilfontein mine South Africa

Latest Videos

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale| First laps on track
Rivalry Reloaded