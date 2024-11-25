South Africa

More illegal miners resurface at mine in Stilfontein

25 November 2024 - 20:22
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police officers during their operations against zama zamas at Shaft 11 at Stilfontein, in the North West on November 25, 2024.
Police officers during their operations against zama zamas at Shaft 11 at Stilfontein, in the North West on November 25, 2024.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Fifty-five more illegal miners have resurfaced from mine shafts in Stilfontein in North West since last Monday, bringing to 1,259 the number who have resurfaced since August 18.

“Of them, 871 are Mozambicans, 343 are Zimbabweans, 33 are Lesotho nationals, one Malawian and only 10 are South Africans,” North West community safety and transport management MEC Wessels Morweng said on Monday. 

Morweng was briefing the media on the efforts by authorities to force illegal miners out of the mine. 

He said one body was brought to the surface and a pathology process was under way to verify the victim's nationality and the time of his death. 

“It is worth mentioning that on Friday there was a note that was sent from underground saying that there are about 500 illegal miners down there and 300 of them are unwell. They are also requesting more food,” Morweng said. 

Morweng said the plan to resurface the illegal miners was divided into three phases. The first phase, which began on Tuesday and was completed on Wednesday, included clearing the boulders and concrete slabs at the entrance to the shaft.

“This is important to avoid them falling into the shaft and endangering the illegal miners underground.” 

He said the second phase, which was completed on Sunday, was to bring together machinery and state-of-the-art equipment including a camera to be lowered to assess the state of the shaft.

“This assessment is to gather information on the type of the methane gases down there, how harmful they are and to confirm the number of illegal miners and their state.”

‘It’s tough down there’: More details emerge on situation at Stilfontein mine

According to police, all the illegal miners who resurfaced on Sunday are Mozambique nationals, and a 14-year-old boy is among them.
News
10 hours ago

He said once all the data had been analysed, authorities would begin with the third phase, which seeks to ensure that all illegal miners are resurfaced safely and in a humane manner.

Some of the people who resurfaced indicated they had been held against their will by other highly armed illegal miners underground, he said. 

He said on Friday, nine miners resurfaced from Margaret Shaft. Of these seven are Mozambicans, one from Zimbabwe and one is a South African. On Saturday, another 12 miners emerged from the shaft.

On Sunday, 14 resurfaced from Shaft 10.   

“This is the shaft the mining authorities had indicated that is flooded. Again, it is worth mentioning that these illegal miners were all wet when they came out proving that indeed there was a body of water down there.” 

On Monday 20 illegal miners resurfaced at Margaret Shaft, which they had been encouraged to use.

He said when they resurface, the illegal miners are taken through the law enforcement process and thereafter undocumented foreign nationals are processed by the home affairs department. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Court dismisses bid to compel state to provide emergency relief to Stilfontein miners

The Pretoria high court has dismissed an application brought by the Society for the Protection of our Constitution seeking to compel government to ...
News
10 hours ago

Zama zamas can't expect food to be brought to them 'while evading arrest'

Representing the respondents, advocate Bonginkosi Lukhele said the applicant failed to bring evidence to support their claim that the miners' rights ...
News
4 days ago

'ARVs are not Panado': Motsoaledi on police's plan to send medication to illegal miners

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has questioned the police's stated plan to send antiretroviral medication to illegal miners trapped underground ...
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | The Stilfontein miners impasse is a test for the strength of our democracy

The law must prevail and human rights must be safeguarded
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 14 illegal miners arrested after resurfacing in Stilfontein South Africa
  2. Eskom extends deadline for electricity meter upgrade South Africa
  3. Primary school pupil in Soweto dies from suspected food poisoning South Africa
  4. Court dismisses bid to compel state to provide emergency relief to Stilfontein ... South Africa
  5. ‘It’s tough down there’: More details emerge on situation at Stilfontein mine South Africa

Latest Videos

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale| First laps on track
Rivalry Reloaded