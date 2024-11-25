One dead in KZN trucks crash

One person died during a two truck collision on the N3 north bound near the Tweedie offramp in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.
Midlands emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said when their K9 unit arrived at scene they were met with one trucks having landed on its roof.
The contents of one truck, believed to be paint, was all over the highway.
“A passenger in one truck was flung out of the vehicle and declared dead at the scene. Another person sustained minor injuries and is being treated at the scene,” said Robertson.
He said the cause of the accident is unknown and police were at the scene.
Traffic is heavily backed and both lanes are lanes were closed.
