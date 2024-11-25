South Africa

Soweto family to request postmortem to determine what killed 8-year-old who ate biscuits from spaza shop

25 November 2024 - 19:24
MEC of Education Matome Chiloane says the family of eight-year-old child requested that they should allow for the postmortem to confirm what the child ingested.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The family of an eight-year-old girl from Diepkloof, Soweto, who died on Friday after allegedly eating biscuits from a local spaza shop say a postmortem will confirm what the cause of death was. 

The grade 2 pupil from Thabisile Primary School fell ill last Wednesday. 

MEC of education in Gauteng Matome Chiloane visited the school and family on Monday. Talking to the media, he revealed that the family had requested a postmortem to determine what the child had ingested.

“That's why we were very particular in our writing when we said alleged because we are also waiting for the postmortem.

“But there was also [allegation] that the child only ate at the school, but I have verified that with my officials. The department of health was at the school today [Monday], and they found nothing.”

He said there were allegations food served from the school nutrition programme could be the source but that couldn't be the cause as no other children in the school had fallen ill.

“I asked if there was any other child who experienced this thing, there was no other child. It becomes difficult for me to stand here and say perhaps it is the school because the story will not make sense because that would have meant more children would have experienced something of this nature,” he said.

'Close them all': Calls for closure of foreign-owned spaza shops mount

The African Transformation Movement is calling for the immediate closure of all spaza shops and revitalisation of the township economy run by ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Chiloane said the family had requested the space to grieve and the opportunity to find out what led to the death of their child. They said they would communicate the results of the postmortem.

One thing that is evident, is that the child was vomiting and [that] is a concern. When a child vomits it's either something that has [been] ingested or otherwise. Generally, it's got to do with ingestion, so we will give them the space, it is their postmortem report.

“It is their right to keep it or share it with the public as a family. We need to respect that, and they have been very clear that they don't want the media in the house,” he said.

He said the department had “not minced its words” when it called for the spaza shops to be closed, adding it was not just about one case. 

They are too regular for us to be comfortable and quiet. We are adamant about closing them and complying. We immediately closed vendors that were selling outside the school premises and we are going to teach our children not to buy from them any more,” he added. 

TimesLIVE

