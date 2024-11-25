South Africa

Traffic officers nab four in car implicated in 'robbery spree'

25 November 2024 - 17:50 By Jim Mohlala
The occupants of the white vehicle were linked to a robbery spree. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pakornmay

Cape Town traffic officers who witnessed a woman's cellphone being snatched by the occupants of a car chased down and arrested three men and a woman with a stash of suspected stolen goods.

The incident happened in Eerste River on Sunday when the officers “spotted a white vehicle with four occupants”. 

“The officers followed them and saw one of the occupants jump out and rob a woman of her cellphone,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“Officers chased the vehicle down and arrested the three men and a woman. They were found in possession of three cellphones, a wallet and cash; and have been linked to a spree of robberies in the area.” 

He said the men were detained at Kleinvlei police station, and the woman transferred to Mfuleni SAPS. They face robbery and possession of stolen goods charges. 

“I commend our officers for their situational awareness and stopping this group in their tracks. As we count down to the festive season, I want to remind the public that criminals exploit this time of year for their own shopping sprees, so please be incredibly vigilant about your physical safety, but also your online safety,” said Smith.

“Keep your valuables out of sight and don’t get distracted when you’re shopping or out and about.” 

TimesLIVE 

