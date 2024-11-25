South Africa

WATCH | 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign launch

25 November 2024 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE
Watch the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The campaign is held from November 25 to December 10 every year and aims to raise awareness of the negative impact violence and abuse have on women and children.

READ MORE:

Men abused by women don’t all fight back — some believe a strong man is non-violent: South African study

Respondents in the study challenge the idea that being masculine means to be naturally aggressive and violent
News
10 hours ago

Women with disabilities experience higher rates of all types of violence, new SA study finds

The study presents findings of the first "fit-for-purpose" national study on the prevalence of GBV in all nine provinces
News
6 days ago

A timely call for a reboot of our attitudes to women

A new book analyses the GBV crisis in South Africa and spells out the urgent reforms required, from ending economic equality to teaching police ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Violence against women and children and farm murders remain a serious problem: FF+

While the slight drop in crime is welcomed, the increase in crimes against women and children and farm murders remains a serious problem, the FF Plus ...
News
2 months ago
