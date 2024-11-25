Watch the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.
The campaign is held from November 25 to December 10 every year and aims to raise awareness of the negative impact violence and abuse have on women and children.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign launch
Courtesy of SABC News
Watch the launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.
The campaign is held from November 25 to December 10 every year and aims to raise awareness of the negative impact violence and abuse have on women and children.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Men abused by women don’t all fight back — some believe a strong man is non-violent: South African study
Women with disabilities experience higher rates of all types of violence, new SA study finds
A timely call for a reboot of our attitudes to women
Violence against women and children and farm murders remain a serious problem: FF+
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos