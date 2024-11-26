South Africa

Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve the loss of a breakfast icon

26 November 2024 - 15:31
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
South Africans are mourning the end of Maltabella.
Image: Supplied

In a move that has sent shock waves through South African breakfast tables, Bokomo has confirmed the discontinuation of its beloved Maltabella porridge.

PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa spokesperson Deborah-Ann Sharwood confirmed to TimesLIVE this marks the end of an era for a product that has been part of countless family breakfast routines for more than 50 years.

“As part of the ongoing review of our product portfolio and in keeping with our vision of being the leading food and beverage business in South Africa, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Bokomo Maltabella.”

A staple for generations, Maltabella, made from malted sorghum, has been a popular choice for many South Africans, especially on cold mornings.

“We know brands such as Bokomo Maltabella have been household names many South African consumers hold close to their hearts, so we understand the disappointment that it is no longer available,” said Sharwood.

As South Africans digest this unexpected announcement, Bokomo has directed consumers to its website for information on alternative breakfast options. “Please feel free to check our website for some great alternatives. If you need help finding something similar, we’re happy to assist,” it said in a separate statement.

Known for its comforting taste, Maltabella's nutritional benefits, packed with carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals, have made it a trusted breakfast choice. Its low sodium content and absence of bad cholesterol made it a wholesome, feel-good start to the day for generations.

The Maltabella brand holds a special place in South African hearts, with its legacy dating back more than five decades.

There was an outpouring of emotion on social media and some consumers mentioned they hadn’t been able to find Maltabella in shops for months. The discontinuation has sparked heated debate, with some questioning why the company made such a drastic decision.

Thulatu Thulie Cindy, a Facebook user, shared her personal connection to Maltabella: “My late mom used to love it too. I remember the way she used to prepare it for me every morning before I went to school.”

Her post struck a chord with many others who reminisced about their own childhoods and family breakfasts. Siphesihle Rooi Dlamini echoed a similar sentiment: “Mara, why did they do this? That is the most delicious porridge I've ever tasted. What is the reason for it to be discontinued?”

As many digest the news, consumers are left with bittersweet memories of a lost breakfast tradition.

TimesLIVE

