Cape Town inland water quality report flags presence of E. coli
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
The City of Cape Town's annual inland water quality report released on Tuesday has confirmed some of its rivers, wetlands, vleis and other water bodies contain E. coli, solid waste and in some cases excess nutrients leading to excessive plant growth.
The report outlines the water quality in rivers, wetlands, vleis and other inland water bodies between October 2021 and September 2023.
Water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said high levels of phosphorus and nitrogen continued to affect many water bodies, causing excessive plant growth and eutrophic conditions that reduced water suitability. Tests had confirmed E. coli levels showed “sewage contamination remains a serious concern for public health and the environment”.
The city's inland water quality data is publicly accessible on its Public Inland Water Quality Dashboard where various test results can be obtained, including E. coli levels.
Image: City of Cape Town
Badroodien said some catchments experienced frequent sewage spills, primarily due to vandalism and improper use of the system, including areas affected by runoff of sewage and greywater from informal settlements.
“In many areas, solid waste is dumped illegally in rivers or next to rivers or stormwater systems in open spaces. This waste finds its way into rivers and the resultant pollutants can have negative affects on aquatic ecosystems and cause maintenance issues in the stormwater system.”
He said initiatives had been implemented to enhance the ecological health of inland water systems in line with the vision to become a water-sensitive city by 2040.
“The report indicates notable progress in managing water quality and strengthening ecosystem resilience amid urban development and climate change pressures,” said Badroodien.
Five projects aimed at improving water quality in the city's waterways were under way.
Badroodien said R2bn had been allocated for the 2024/2025 financial year for extensions and upgrades at wastewater treatment works and R1bn had been directed towards the prevention of sewer overflows, including pump station upgrades, sewer cleaning and replacement programmes.
“We appeal to all communities to support these efforts by properly disposing of their waste, reporting sewage overflows and protecting our water resources,” he added.
TimesLIVE
