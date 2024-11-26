South Africa

Cops confident net is closing on those behind AKA murder

Clampdown on illegal immigrants, counterfeit goods and expired food continues

26 November 2024 - 15:43 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona and crime prevention head Brig Sibongile Ngubane at the crime statistics briefing in Durban on Tuesday
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is confident the investigation into the murder of popular rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane is proceeding well.

Mkhwanazi was accompanied by the provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona and crime prevention head Brig Sibongile Ngubane at the presentation of the provincial second-quarter crime statistics in Durban on Tuesday.

“Its been very interesting to witness the picture which has been unfolding in the background. No-one will be spared once we find out the person behind the crime which shone a spotlight on our province,” said Mkhwanazi.

The men were gunned down at Wish restaurant in Florida Road in February last year. The murder trial returns to the Durban high court on Friday.

Mkhwanazi said that while the second quarter crime statistics released by the national police minister Senzo Mchunu on Monday revealed a decline in contact crimes, Inanda and uMlazi police precincts continued to top the lists of murder, attempted murder and rape cases.

“A lot is being done on the ground to remedy the situation.”

He said police have been hard at work and this has resulted in successes which brought hope to the community.

Police have arrested 42,079 suspects for various crimes with more than 14,000 of them for contact crimes. About 926 of the suspects were arrested for murder and 986 for attempted murder.

There were 639 alleged drug dealers who were arrested with drugs worth millions of rand. “Most of them are foreign nationals,” he said.

The operations regarding illegal immigrants, counterfeit goods and outlets selling expired food are continuing. More than 400 illegal immigrants were arrested during various operations across the province within the reporting period. The majority have been deported while others are still going through legal processes.

More than R100m worth of counterfeit high-end goods, mostly clothing, were confiscated during operations in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

He said police will continue to pay unannounced visits to shops that sell counterfeit goods.

He issued a warning to the public as the festive season gets into full swing.

The province will be buoyed by new boots on the ground as more than 471 police officers will be deployed at strategic places in the province.

“With these added human resources we are ready to safeguard everyone in the province and their property. I therefore send a message to all visitors that they must ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and have registration plates fitted, front and rear, as the law dictates. There is no room for lawlessness,” he said.

He said those with legal firearms should have valid licences.

“Drinking and driving is a crime and is punishable by law. Our police officers will not have time to negotiate at roadblocks or vehicle check points, but will be there to enforce the law as mandated by the constitution,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said alcohol was one of the main causes of contact crimes.

“Liquor outlets must strictly operate within the ambit of their trading permits as failure to do so will lead to the confiscation of liquor and the immediate closure of the outlet,” said Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

