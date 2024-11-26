South Africa

Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana granted R20k bail

26 November 2024 - 12:44
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. File photo.
Image: Papi Morake

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana has been granted R20,000 bail.

She was ordered to submit her travel documents to the investigating officer until her matter was finalised.

Kwinana was arrested on Tuesday morning and later appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. She is facing a charge of fraud, a schedule 5 offence.

It is alleged Kwinana failed to disclose to PwC, Nkonki Incorporated or the board of directors and the audit committee of SAA that Kwinana and Associates, of which she was the sole director, had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki.

I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order, I will not contact any state witness.

The state believes that had she disclosed the relationship, PwC and Nkonki would have not been awarded a tender by SAA to audit its financials for 2011/2012.

In her application bid, she proposed bail of R5,000, but the state proposed R20,000.

“I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order. I will not contact any state witness,” she said.

Kwinana said the only money she gets is from her pension and she receives more than R6,500.

“I have no means of income.”

Prosecutor Frans Mhlongo argued bail should reflect the seriousness of the offence. 

The state said the reason they didn’t oppose bail was because she had been co-operating.

“She handed herself over to the police. She has no criminal records issued against her,” he said.

The matter has been postponed to December 10 for docket disclosure.

SowetanLIVE

