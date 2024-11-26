South Africa

Five things you need to know about contract that Kwinana is linked to

26 November 2024 - 14:16
Former SAA Technical board chair and SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana is facing charges of fraud. 

It is alleged she failed to disclose that her company had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki Incorporated to the SAA's board of directors and its audit committee.

She was granted R20,000 bail after she was arrested on Tuesday morning and later appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. 

Here are five things you need to know about the contract Kwinana was arrested in connection with:

  • The fees PwC paid to Kwinana & Associates in 2016 were R6.1m and the turnover that year was about R21m, according to the tax returns. 
  • Kwinana told the Zondo commission into state capture there was no need to disclose her interest because while she was in business with PwC the benefit came from their client and so was not a personal interest under the Companies Act.
  • The commission found Kwinana displayed a fundamental lack of appreciation of conflict of interest policies and processes.
  • The commission said though it cannot conclude from the evidence presented to them that there was bias or intentional wrongdoing in the initial appointment of PwC — or their reappointment each year thereafter — the commission could conclude the reappointments were irregular.
  • Zondo recommended Kwinana be investigated for corruption after she was found to have received R4.7m from a SAA Technical service provider.

SowetanLIVE 

