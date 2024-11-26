Four foreigners arrested for allegedly shooting community member as they try to close foreign-owned shops

Four foreign nationals have been arrested for attempted murder after an alleged shooting incident in which a 32-year-old man was injured.
TimesLIVE understands this happened when the community went on a drive on Monday to try to close foreign-owned spaza shops in Atteridgeville.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the shooting incident at Saulsville in Atteridgeville.
“On arrival, members of the community told them Somalians inside the shop shot one member of the public. The victim was shot in the hand and leg and was taken to a local hospital,” she said.
Nevhuhulwi said the four men found inside the shop were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon.
