The state on Tuesday indicated it will oppose the bail application by four foreigners arrested for being in possession of abalone worth more than R7.2m.
Their bail application is set to continue in the Motherwell magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on December 9.
Harbin Lin, 40, and Fuming Pan, 35, from China and Charles Takudzwa Chidamoyo, 33, and Doubt Nyoni, 33, from Zimbabwe were charged with contravening the Marine Living Resources Act for the illegal possession of abalone.
“Their arrest followed a joint operation between the Port of Ngqura police and the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment on November 22.
“Police had received a tip-off regarding a group of individuals involved in the illegal possession of abalone in a protected area,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
Four foreigners arrested with abalone to apply for bail next month
Image: Supplied
Teen among nine arrested with 'R240k worth of abalone' in Jeffreys Bay
The suspects were found in possession of 19,830 units of dry abalone valued at about R6.4m and 3,985 units of wet abalone valued at about R831,000.
Tyali said the illegal possession of abalone was a serious offence as these marine resources were protected by national and international conservation laws.
“The NPA welcomes the arrest of these individuals, which marks a significant milestone in our efforts to protect South Africa's unique and endangered marine resources. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to the illegal harvesting or trade of protected species.”
Tyali said Mandarin and Shona-speaking interpreters will be made available to facilitate communication during the bail proceedings when the case resumes next month.
TimesLIVE
