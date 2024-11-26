3. Dynamic Pricing: The Price of Flexibility
From 'Demure' to 'Romantasy': These are the words that define 2024, according to Oxford
Image: Supplied
As Oxford University Press celebrates the 20th anniversary of its Word of the Year competition, six words and phrases have been shortlisted for 2024, reflecting the cultural shifts and trends that have shaped our year.
This is the third consecutive year that Oxford has opened voting to the public, inviting people worldwide to help choose the word that best encapsulates the spirit of the times.
Each year, the Oxford team analyses language trends, cultural shifts and global events to identify words that reflect the moment. This process culminates in the selection of the Word of the Year.
The shortlisted words this year are: lore, dynamic pricing, demure, brain rot, slop and romantasy.
1. Brain Rot: The Dangers of Mindless Consumption
In an age dominated by social media and endless content, the phrase “brain rot” has gained significant traction.
While the term originally described a decline in mental function due to overconsumption of trivial material, it’s now often used to critique the mind-numbing effects of endless scrolling and binge-watching online.
“The first recorded use of ‘brain rot’ was in Thoreau’s Walden in 1854, but in the past year, it has exploded in usage, increasing by 250% in frequency,” says Oxford.
As more people discuss the negative effects of constant digital consumption, brain rot has become shorthand for the overwhelming flood of low-quality content that can overwhelm our attention, especially in the age of TikTok and YouTube.
2. Demure: A Shift Towards Modesty
Traditionally, it’s been used to describe a reserved or modest person, or clothing that’s understated and unflashy. The word demure has taken on new life in 2024, particularly within the fashion and beauty worlds.
The term has been embraced in a fresh context, particularly on TikTok, where influencer Jools Lebron’s use of demure to describe her minimalist makeup and fashion choices went viral.
Oxford explained that in Lebron’s video, in which she referred to her style as “very demure, very mindful”, sparked a surge in the word’s popularity.
“The word demure, which has been in the language since the 14th century, has evolved to reflect a broader cultural movement towards simplicity, mindfulness and understated elegance. It’s an antidote to today’s often excessive and flashy trends,” says Oxford.
3. Dynamic Pricing: The Price of Flexibility
The term “dynamic pricing” is no stranger to the travel, retail and entertainment industries, where prices fluctuate based on demand. However, in recent years, it has entered the mainstream conversation, particularly as consumers become more aware of how pricing can change in real time.
Oxford traces the origins of the term to Swedish economist Gunnar Myrdal in the 1920s, but in today’s world, dynamic pricing feels like a reflection of our rapidly changing digital economy.
From airline tickets to concert tickets, we’ve all experienced the frustration (or surprise) of prices rising in response to demand. It’s a term that resonates with anyone who has been caught in a price surge at the last minute.
4. Lore: The Stories We Tell Today
The word “lore” has always been about knowledge passed down through generations. In the past, it was often associated with traditional stories or wisdom, but in 2024, lore has broadened to include the mythologies and narratives created around modern-day celebrities, fictional characters and even online communities.
Oxford notes that lore has become especially popular in fandoms, where followers discuss everything from the backstory of a beloved TV character to the intricate details of a celebrity’s life.
“The term has become a way to describe not just old stories, but the rich, often detailed narratives that people create around the things they care about. In an age of social media and online fandoms, lore is the new form of collective storytelling,” says Oxford.
5. Romantasy: Escapism in Literature
In a world often consumed by uncertainty, many are turning to “romantasy”, which is a genre that blends romance and fantasy.
With themes of magic, adventure and love, romantasy offers a form of escapism, a chance to dive into a world where anything is possible.
This genre has gained considerable traction in recent years, particularly on platforms like BookTok, where readers share their favourite titles and recommend new ones.
“Romantasy has sharply increased in use, reflecting a desire for escapism in the face of global political and economic challenges,” says Oxford.
The genre’s rise speaks to a growing need for stories that transport us to otherworldly places, where love and magic go hand in hand. It’s a way to escape the complexities of the real world and find solace in something fantastical.
6. Slop: The Rise of AI-Generated Content
The word “slop” has taken on a new meaning in the digital age. Traditionally used to describe sentimental or nonsensical writing, it now refers to the low-quality content — often AI-generated — flooding the internet.
Whether it’s articles, artwork or social media posts, slop describes the mass production of content that lacks originality, creativity or value.
“Slop has been used since the 19th century, but today it often refers to the flood of AI-generated content that fills online spaces,” Oxford explains.
As AI tools become more accessible, concerns about the quality and authenticity of digital content have grown, with slop serving as a critique of content that feels artificial or lacking in genuine human effort.
Based on more than 32,000 votes and a team of language experts, Oxford’s Word of the Year for last year was “rizz”. Pertaining to someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm or attractiveness, this term is from the middle part of the word “charisma”.
Voting will close on Thursday November 28, and OUP will conduct a last detailed analysis, considering corpus data, votes and public commentary on the finalists, before naming the definitive Word of the Year for 2024 on December 2.
