South Africa

Longwe Twala to appear in court again after rearrest in Soweto

26 November 2024 - 12:47
Longwe Twala leaves the Randburg magistrate's court after his appearance on September 25 2024. File photo.
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala's son Longwe will again appear in the Randburg magistrate's court after his rearrest in Soweto.

“Longwe was arrested this morning [Tuesday] in Diepkloof after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear at court on October 29,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“He is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for contempt of court.”

In September Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000. He was released from custody on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and was determined to attend all court proceedings”.

After his no-show a month later, a warrant of arrest was issued.

It is alleged Longwe recently stole a phone from his sister. He stayed with his sister as his bail conditions required. The sister is apparently going to open a case of theft.

TimesLIVE

