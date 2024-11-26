South Africa

Lusikisiki massacre murder trial set to start in February

18 people were killed and five injured in shootings at neighbouring homesteads

26 November 2024 - 18:46 By Ernest Mabuza
The funeral for 15 of the 18 people killed in Lusikisiki in September.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

The trial of seven men charged with murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in September is set to start in the Lusikisiki regional court on February 17 next year. 

The trial is set to sit for two weeks until February 28. 

Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, face 19 counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the 19th murder count is in respect of a separate KwaBhaca case that has since been linked to the accused. 

Tyali said when the case resumed on Tuesday, the prosecution gave the defence attorneys for six accused the docket contents. The prosecution also transferred the case from the district court to the regional court.   

Ndamase, who elected to conduct his own defence, will return to court on December 12 to indicate if he has gone through the docket contents and will be ready with his defence on the set trial date.

“Ndamase, who is alleged to have orchestrated the massacre, was apprehended from inside a correctional services facility, where he is now serving a life sentence plus 15 years for murder and robbery.” 

Paya and Nomdlembu were arrested in Flagstaff on October 17 in possession of the four rifles and ammunition that were allegedly moved to other locations after the Lusikisiki killings. 

Ndende and Hintsa were arrested in Port Shepstone, while Abi was apprehended in East London. Myekethe was arrested on October 7 at his home in Mthimde location in Lusikisiki. 

“Their arrests came after the shooting that occurred on September 28 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki where 18 people were killed and five others were injured.”

All accused abandoned bail applicaions.   

Tyali said the state was ready to proceed to trial as investigations had been finalised. 

