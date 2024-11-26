A fire that broke out on Sunday on Mitchell's Pass in Ceres in the Western Cape has been contained.
The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said due to rainfall on Monday night, ground teams working the fire lines in the Koekedouw dam area were able to stand down.
"However, teams will walk all the lines [on Tuesday morning] to ensure the rain was sufficient to extinguish any residual coals. Some areas may require ground teams to continue monitoring and mopping-up activities," said the CWDM.
No injuries, loss of life or damage to property were reported.
The municipality said: "The CWDM thanks our partners CapeNature and the contracted ground teams, NCC, Lewis Bush Clearing and Working on Fire, for their continued support."
TimesLIVE
Mitchell’s Pass fire contained
Image: Facebook
A fire that broke out on Sunday on Mitchell's Pass in Ceres in the Western Cape has been contained.
The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said due to rainfall on Monday night, ground teams working the fire lines in the Koekedouw dam area were able to stand down.
"However, teams will walk all the lines [on Tuesday morning] to ensure the rain was sufficient to extinguish any residual coals. Some areas may require ground teams to continue monitoring and mopping-up activities," said the CWDM.
No injuries, loss of life or damage to property were reported.
The municipality said: "The CWDM thanks our partners CapeNature and the contracted ground teams, NCC, Lewis Bush Clearing and Working on Fire, for their continued support."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Table Mountain National Park hiking trail fire contained
Wildfire rages in Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in Hermanus
Constantia Nek hiking trail fire extinguished
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos