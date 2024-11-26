South Africa

Mitchell’s Pass fire contained

26 November 2024 - 07:06 By Kim Swartz
The fire on Mitchell's Pass in the Western Cape has been contained.
Image: Facebook

A fire that broke out on Sunday on Mitchell's Pass in Ceres in the Western Cape has been contained. 

The Cape Winelands district municipality (CWDM) said due to rainfall on Monday night, ground teams working the fire lines in the Koekedouw dam area were able to stand down. 

"However, teams will walk all the lines [on Tuesday morning] to ensure the rain was sufficient to extinguish any residual coals. Some areas may require ground teams to continue monitoring and mopping-up activities," said the CWDM. 

No injuries, loss of life or damage to property were reported. 

The municipality said: "The CWDM thanks our partners CapeNature and the contracted ground teams, NCC, Lewis Bush Clearing and Working on Fire, for their continued support."

TimesLIVE

