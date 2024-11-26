South Africa

Mother in court for allegedly selling her two-year-old son

Police efforts to locate the child are ongoing

26 November 2024 - 07:42
The charges stem from allegations the mother sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek/ Stock photo

The state intends to oppose bail for a 32-year-old woman charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit robbery and making a false statement to police.

The woman appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from allegations that on November 10 2024 the mother sold her two-year-old son to unidentified individuals.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on November 13 the woman allegedly reported a false case to police, claiming t unknown men had kidnapped her son in a vehicle.

Mahanjana said during the police investigation, it was uncovered the kidnapping claim was false. 

“The woman later confessed to fabricating the story. She was y arrested on November 19 and has been in custody since her arrest. The whereabouts of the child remains unknown, and police efforts to locate him are ongoing,” she said.

The case has been postponed to November 29 for a possible bail application.

TimesLIVE

