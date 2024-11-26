South Africa

Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid

The reason for the raid is not yet clear but Sars says it will go after those who break the law

26 November 2024 - 16:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sars officials raided a property of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize in Durban in what is believed to be tax-related investigations.
Sars officials raided a property of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize in Durban in what is believed to be tax-related investigations.
Image: Supplied

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) raided Shauwn MKhize's La Lucia mansion in Durban on Tuesday in what is believed to be a tax-related matter.

The businesswoman and owner of Royal AM soccer club, popularly known as “MaMkhize”, reportedly owes Sars R37m in back taxes.

Sars said it secured a preservation order and a search-and-seizure warrant from the Durban high court in a case against Mkhize and others.

“The orders were obtained to prevent the dissipation of realisable assets which could hinder the collection of taxes and to secure evidence of potential noncompliance with tax laws administered by the Sars commissioner,” it said.

Sars said the raid was a “crucial step” in making it difficult and costly for “taxpayers who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity”.

Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize

While all upstanding South Africans are rightly incensed by the growing criminality that has seen armed gangs disrupt and even halt infrastructure ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

“Over the past few years, Sars has been investigating and cracking down on the construction industry so that it complies with tax laws. This enforcement action is one of many steps Sars has taken in collaboration with the SAPS and the [Hawks] to uphold the integrity of our tax system.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE police escorted Sars officials to the home of Mkhize’s son Andile Mpisane.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the revenue collector would continue to execute its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice regardless of who the person is.

“No-one is above the law. It is critically important that Sars acts emphatically to ensure all meet their legal obligations. Today’s [Tuesday] search-and-seizure operation must communicate an unambiguous message to all that law enforcement agencies will act to stop lawlessness,” Kieswetter said.

“The most vulnerable in our society, the aged, the children, depend on the state through taxes to assuage and mitigate poverty, unemployment and hunger. Any wilful defiance of the law will be resisted.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'You call them construction mafias, I call them business forums', Shauwn Mkhize tells summit

While many construction bosses complain of a seemingly never-ending struggle against construction mafias, controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize ...
News
3 months ago

Royal AM unable to field Diski team, participation halted by PSL

Premiership club Royal AM's participation in the 2024-25 DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) reserve league has been halted, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
Sport
1 month ago

POLL | What do you think about Shauwn Mkhize’s ‘no-problem’ approach to construction mafias?

Controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s “no problem” sentiments about the troubling construction mafia phenomenon have been a focal point of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brazilian 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo Airport South Africa
  2. Four foreigners arrested for allegedly shooting community member as they try to ... South Africa
  3. ‘It’s tough down there’: More details emerge on situation at Stilfontein mine South Africa
  4. More illegal miners resurface at mine in Stilfontein South Africa
  5. Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 Range Rover Onyx
EFF paints Joburg red as ConCourt hears Phala Phala case