Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid

Image: Supplied
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) raided Shauwn MKhize's La Lucia mansion in Durban on Tuesday in what is believed to be a tax-related matter.
The businesswoman and owner of Royal AM soccer club, popularly known as “MaMkhize”, reportedly owes Sars R37m in back taxes.
Sars said it secured a preservation order and a search-and-seizure warrant from the Durban high court in a case against Mkhize and others.
“The orders were obtained to prevent the dissipation of realisable assets which could hinder the collection of taxes and to secure evidence of potential noncompliance with tax laws administered by the Sars commissioner,” it said.
Sars said the raid was a “crucial step” in making it difficult and costly for “taxpayers who wilfully and intentionally engage in criminal activity”.
Mampara of the week: Shauwn Mkhize
TimesLIVE
