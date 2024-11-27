South Africa

15-year-old sentenced to 43 years for murder and robbery of KZN school principal

27 November 2024 - 11:09 By TIMESLIVE
A teenager has been sentenced to 43 years for robbing and killing a school principal in April last year. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Nongoma regional court has sentenced a 15-year-old boy to 43 years in jail after he robbed and killed a school principal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the teenager robbed and killed Prince Bhekintinta High School principal Alpheus Mphumuzeni Ntuli, 61, who was reported missing on April 22 last year.

“When police were driving to a police station from Bhanganoma cottages where Ntuli lived, they spotted his vehicle on Mkhuze Road. When they approached, the suspect sped away but later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Ntuli’s body was found dumped near a river bank under a bridge in the Odwaleni area. His body was found with wounds and bruises.

Netshiunda said the teen was traced to his home at kwaSnqandi in the Toyisa area, where he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition he had stolen from his grandfather.

He was arrested and made several court appearances before pleading guilty to murder, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentence was handed down on November 21.

TimesLIVE

