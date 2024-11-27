South Africa

eThekwini's 'bumper' festive season shaky as 10 beaches closed, 13 open

27 November 2024 - 12:28 By LWAZI HLANGU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Durban tourism authorities are hoping for a bumper festive season but said on Wednesday 10 city beaches are closed due to high E coli levels. File photo.
Durban tourism authorities are hoping for a bumper festive season but said on Wednesday 10 city beaches are closed due to high E coli levels. File photo.
Image: 123RF

eThekwini’s hopes of a “bumper” holiday season have taken a knock after the closure of 10 beaches due to excessive E coli levels.

This emerged during the meeting of the executive committee on Tuesday, a day before the city planned to launch its state of readiness to host visitors this holiday.

The city's central beaches, which are popular domestic holiday destinations — Wedge, South, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club, Thekwini and Laguna beaches — are most affected as they constitute eight of the 10 closed beaches.

Only three beaches (uShaka, Point and Addington) along the beachfront promenade are deemed safe for swimming.

The two closed beaches outside Durban central are Ansteys and Reunion in the southern part of the city.

None of the northern beaches, which are popular with local and international tourists, are affected.

eThekwini municipality says as of November 24, 13 beaches were open and 10 were closed due to high E coli levels.
eThekwini municipality says as of November 24, 13 beaches were open and 10 were closed due to high E coli levels.
Image: eThekwini municipality

The city said more than 30 swimming pools in different parts of the city are open for swimming.

Mayor Cyril Xaba called for a weekly assessment of beach water quality to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.

“As we move into the festive season we should be testing the beach water quality more often to ensure that our beaches are safe for visitors to enjoy,” he told committee members.

“We have had challenges in the past, but the city has made significant efforts to ensure our beaches are in pristine condition. We are hoping for a bumper festive season this December. Visitors must be assured that aside from beaches, there are many other attractions throughout the city.”

Xaba will on Wednesday launch the city’s state of readiness for the festive season. The programme will include activations along the beach promenade and the inspection of recreational facilities.

The city council recently approved R5.4m for upgrading and a makeover of the Durban’s beachfront before the festive season as it looks to host more than 1.3-million holidaymakers, with a forecasted occupancy rate of 65% from December to February.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | The beaches are open, woza eDurban, says Presidency

The Presidency says Durban and its beaches are ready to welcome thousands of tourists over the festive season.
Politics
1 week ago

Troubled waters for KZN’s south coast bridge

Sanral's commitment to have the N2 reopened by the end of the month has been met with mixed reaction, with some stakeholders questioning the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Banking on a beach holiday in Durban

Tourism authorities say bookings are looking up, but they are praying the municipality is able to ensure poo-free beaches this festive season
News
1 month ago

Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium to get R236m facelift

Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium is to get a dramatic R236m facelift that will feature themed lighting, a new sky car and sea-facing bungee jumping
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars pounces on Shauwn Mkhize's KZN mansion after high court grants raid South Africa
  2. Bokomo confirms discontinuation of Maltabella porridge as South Africans grieve ... South Africa
  3. About 96 undocumented children detained as part of illicit miners in ... South Africa
  4. Five years in jail for City Power contractors found guilty of corruption South Africa
  5. Mom ‘admits’ she lied about her son’s kidnapping South Africa

Latest Videos

Summit Unites Investors and Businesses, Simplifying Funding’s Uphill Climb
DBE Ministry update on matric exams