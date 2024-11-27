It will be a blessing: Gauteng NPOs welcome reinstated budget allocation

Kopano Manyano — God the Founder Centre for Homeless, a nonprofit organisation (NPO) based in Pretoria, is on the verge of being expelled from the property it is renting.

This is one of the NPOs in Gauteng which provides social services such as victim empowerment, homeless services, HIV/Aids services, skills development and substance abuse services.

Through their Victim Empowerment Programme (VEP), they provide services at Pretoria central police station, Sunnyside police station, Atteridgeville police station and Laudium police station.

Their problems started on May 31 when they signed VEP service level agreements (SLAs) and did not receive the promised funds from the Gauteng department of social development (DSD).

“As a consequence, beneficiaries are suffering, VEP employs 27 people and they haven't got their stipends which amount to more than R700,000,” said the NPO's deputy director Landros Serage.

He said DSD approved the funding only for VEP. He said the police stations to which they provide their services to help more than 1,000 vulnerable community members and the labour costs which were incurred due to the signing of SLAs put the NPO in a detrimental situation.

“The workers are threatening to take the NPO to the CCMA and it affected the organisation's image and reputation as other stakeholders are now reluctant to support the organisation's mission and vision due to unpaid stipends.

“We now owe the landlord R5,000 for this month and we have outstanding arrears of R10,000 for the months that we failed to pay rent. They want us to settle or they will evict us,” he said.