Kiwi killed protecting parents from robbers to be buried in Cape Town

A 49-year-old New Zealander will be laid to rest on Saturday after being shot in Cape Town while trying to protect his parents during an apparent robbery attempt gone awry.
Tributes have been pouring in for Eugene Robbemond from Wanganui, known as “Streetstock69” in the motor racing community at home. He was killed on November 22 while visiting his parents in Monte Vista.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said a murder case was opened at Goodwood police station after an altercation led to Robbemond’s death in Mostert Street. Police said he was shot while trying to fight off suspects who allegedly followed his parents home after they withdrew money from a bank.
Superstocks Teams Racing said on Facebook he “wasn’t just friend or a brother, he was once the man who started our journeys to online racing and built this community'.
“Eugene was a beloved dad to Landon but also a very special friend, buddy, teammate and partner whose kindness, generosity, and laughter touched the lives of all who knew him. We find comfort in knowing Eugene's spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who loved them,” the group said.
His funeral will be held on Saturday and he will be laid to rest in Cape Town.
“Preliminary information revealed the victim arrived at his residence when he was accosted by three unknown suspects in a white Toyota Corolla. An altercation ensued during which one suspect fatally shot the victim on the sidewalk in proximity to his residence,” said Pojie.
The New Zealand Herald reported Robbemond’s parents had withdrawn money at a shopping centre and were accosted when they arrived home.
“Robbemond reportedly tried to stop the men from robbing his parents. A neighbourhood watch group said Robbemond threw a sledgehammer through the back window of the suspects’ getaway car, after which they shot him,” reported the publication.
Police believe the suspects were attempting to rob the couple of the cash they had withdrawn.
“Detectives are following leads to trace the suspects. Their vehicle was traced and recovered in a parking lot in Parow,” Pojie said.
The New Zealand Herald reported: “Robbemond owned a machining business, Fabrication Creations, and was well-known in the online racing community, a follower of speedway and a passionate engineer. He leaves behind a 16-year-old son and a girlfriend.”
