KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on alert after a warning of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The SA Weather Service issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with expectations of damaging wind, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours over the southern parts of the province.
Areas likely to be affected are Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa Hluhluwe, eDumbe, Jozini, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Umvoti, uPhongolo and Ray Nkonyeni.
Residents and motorists are advised to be cautious on roads, in settlements and low-lying areas likely to be flooded.
Buthelezi urged communities to take proactive measures to protect lives and property.
Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for KZN
Image: 123RF/thvideo
